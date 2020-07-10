While we've seen this set for a little less, this has free shipping (no threshold to pad for, no pickup). It's also $23 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 13" pizza stone; folding pizza peel & pizza cutter
- designed for use with propane, charcoal, & pellet grills
- Model: CPS-445
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
Save $8 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on July 13, but it can be ordered now at this price.
- push-top on/off control
- stainless steel blades
- 90g capacity
- storage lid
- 200-watt
- Model: SG-10
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- non-stick interiors
- tempered glass covers
- drip-free rims
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, knives, towels, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $59.
That's $16 under what Walmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- adjustable temperature control dial
- locking latch
- floating hinge for cooking extra thick foods
- Model: 14647
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "F9OFADDQ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiashangjia via Amazon.
- motivational time marker
- BPA-free
- leak-proof
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- made from pure aluminum
- shielded safety valve
- Model: CL3T
Save on over 93,000 items, including men's t-shirts from $5, women's shoes from $10, men's shirts from $16, cookware from $18, and many more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices are as marked.
That's $75 off and a very strong price for a pair of Lauren Ralph Lauren pants in general. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a savings of $20 and the best we've seen considering the free shipping. (It's the second lowest price we've seen overall if you don't consider shipping.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for the rebate form
- 8", 9.5", and 12" pans
That's up to $110 off list price paired with a rare free shipping offer (an additional $11 savings). Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors in sizes from twin to king
Save $95 on this showpiece for your next barbecue. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $49.97 on the freight delivery fee.
- insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
- 862 square inches of cooking area
- insulated lid and firebox with temperature gauge and commercial grade gasket seal
- low pellet sensor
- Model: SMK0036AS
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
That's a low by $26, most charge $280. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,000-watt
- LCD display
- 8 functions
- 9 preset options
- touchpad controls
- measures 21.2" x 19" x 12.2"
- Model: CMW-200
It's $2 under our May mention, and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- cooks up to 10 eggs to hard, medium, or soft consistency
- removable trays for poaching eggs and making omelets
- Model: CEC-10
