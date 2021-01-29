That's $25 under list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- handwash
Expires 2/16/2021
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "SALE" to save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- each knife comes with a matching blade guard for safe storage
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
It's really strong price for a 16-piece set. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup (availability varies by zip code) to avoid the $5 shipping fee
- four of each pictured utensil
That's $85 under what you'd pay direct from Kamikoto, and the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 7" Nakiri vegetable knife
- 8.5" slicing knife
- 5" utility knife
Save $50 off list price and have enough flatware for the thing at your house with the game and all the people, etc. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several styles (Kensington pictured).
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
That's the best deal we could find by $16. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Save on a variety of home items including decor, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Canyon 5-Piece Dining Set for $899 (a savings of $696).
- Shipping adds $11 or is free with orders over $25.
- These Limited Time Specials are excluded from coupons.
Show your team spirit at the big game! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Nike Boys' Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Jersey for $19.99 (low by $27).
Shop and save on a selection of small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Plus, save an extra 15% in-cart on select items (eligible items are marked). Additionally, some items receive an extra 10% off with code "HOME" (eligible items are marked). Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper-Grinder for $33.99 after in-cart discount (a low by $6).
Save on over 18,000 items, including bedding, lighting, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "HOME" to save an extra 10% off marked items.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Myia Leather Pushback Recliner for $926.10 after coupon ($553 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- spatula included
- folding handle
- Model: CCMP-203
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used to dry meats, herbs, fruits, vegetables, and more
- adjustable temperature control
- includes a fruit roll-up sheet
- five stackable, interlocking racks. (additional racks can be purchased separately and you can stack up to nine)
- Model: DHR-20P1
