That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
It's $30 less than buying it from Cuisinart directly. Buy Now at Home Depot
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel rivets to secure full-tang blade
- Model: C77WTR-15P
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
Save 40% off a variety of knives to tackle any kitchen work. Shop Now at Macy's
- carbon steel
- triple-riveted ironwood handles
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- A 10% handling fee applies for non-members.
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Apply code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off nearly 20 already discounted gifts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Studio Mercantile 5-in-1 Dice Box Game Set for $19.59 after coupon ($20 off).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and $85 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Home Depot
- capsule auto-eject
- capsule waster bin
- removable parts at dishwasher safe
- measures 13.5" x 8" x 10"
- compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules
- Model: EM-25
Clip the 10% off Circle coupon linked below to get this price; elsewhere you'd pay $15 more without the allure of a gift card. Buy Now at Target
- 7 functions
- nonstick interior
- Model: TOA-60TG
Sign In or Register