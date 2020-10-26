New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set
$14 $24
pickup

That's $4 under our September mention, $26 off list, and tied as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" slicing knife
  • 7" Santoku knife
  • 5" serrated utility knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register