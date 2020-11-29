That's $6 under our October mention, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
It's $30 less than buying it from Cuisinart directly. Buy Now at Home Depot
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel rivets to secure full-tang blade
- Model: C77WTR-15P
That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Of note, Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping. (It costs $29/year to join.)
- 8" chef knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" pairing knife
- 2.75" bird's beak paring knife
- 8 4.5" steak knives
- kitchen shears
- sharpener
- storage block
It was the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- ABS+430 handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: UK63C
Clip the $4 off on page coupon and check out with your Prime account for a total savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- includes finger guard and sharpener
- made of German stainless steel
- solid Micarta handle
- Model: CK0401
That's the best price we could find by $8 and an all time low. Buy Now at Amazon
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
- Model: 17553-000
One of the cheapest 8" Henckels knives we've seen Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the $3 coupon on the product page
- Made in Spain from German stainless steel
- Triple riveted handle
- Hand wash
- Model: 31161-201
Currently take 25% off activewear brands such as adidas and Nike, up to 50% off beauty, 60% off women's coats, up to 60% off bedding and furniture, up to 65% off men's coats, 70% off pillows, and much more. New items will be added each day. Shop Now at Macy's
- These specials are excluded from coupon code "CYBER", which takes 20% off most everything else.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 300 jacket styles, including bomber, denim, motorcycle, parkas, raincoats, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Guess Men's Hooded Puffer Coat for $78.75. It's $146 off list.
Save on sofas, tables, chairs, beds, rugs, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa for $399 ($500 off).
- Shipping varies by location but starts at around $50.
Save on headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Pro Earbuds for $41.99 ($78 off list).
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
It's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- slotted spoon
- slotted turner
- Acacia solid spoon
- can opener
- peeler
- 12" nylon tip tongs
- heat-resistant to 420°F and safe for non-stick cookware
- Model: CTG-00-6TG
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
Sign In or Register