Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set for $12 in cart
Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set
$12 in cart $15
free shipping w/ $25

That's a savings of $28 off the list price and at least $12 below similar sets elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Add item to cart to see this price.
  • Opt for instore pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • stainless steel blades
  • 8" chef's knife with guard
  • 8" slicing knife with guard
  • 7" santuko knife with guard
  • 5" serrated utility knife with guard
  • 3.5" pairing knife with guard
  • Expires 8/6/2021
