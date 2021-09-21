That's $10 under our July mention and $25 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 for free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- stainless steel / ceramic
- dishwasher-safe
-
Expires 9/23/2021
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
That is the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 4" paring knife, 5" serrated knife, 8" Chef's knife, 9" honing steel, kitchen shears, and 6 steak knives
Home Depot charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14" L x 10.25" W x 2" H
- Model: KCH-01078
It's 60% off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Macy's
- six 4.5" steak knives, 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 4.5" serrated utility knife, 4.5" fine-edge utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- sharpening steel and all-purpose shears
- Model: 5244695
Save on over 60 options, from makeup to cologne, haircare, skincare, and even beauty sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Giorgio Armani Men's Acqua di Giò Absolu Eau de Parfum Spray, 2.5-oz. Bottle for $51 (low by $22).
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
That's a savings of $555 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Black or Dark Gray.
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable locking straps
- Model: CGWM-057
That's the best price we could find by $11, although most stores charge around $130 or more. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
- Model: ICE-45P1
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated surface
- dishwasher safe
- heavy gauge aluminized steel construction
- nonstick interior
- Model: AMB-14PP
Sign In or Register