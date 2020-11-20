keeypon.com · 40 mins ago
Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver
$10 $18
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $6. Buy Now at keeypon.com

Features
  • B and F are in sterling silver
  • E is 18K platinum plated over sterling silver
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DPB1G5F"
  • Expires 11/25/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Jewelry keeypon.com
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register