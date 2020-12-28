crystaliausa.com · 26 mins ago
$15 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SWIRLTODAYONLY" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
Features
- borosilicate glass
- dishwasher and microwave safe
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Bed Bath & Beyond · 4 days ago
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Accessories
from $10
free shipping w/ $35
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Best Buy · 1 day ago
Emerald 25L Digital Air Fryer Oven
$90 $200
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Small Appliance Special Values at Home Depot
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
Features
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
crystaliausa.com · 1 wk ago
Crystalia Pepper and Spice Grinder
$11 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GRINDERTODAYONLY" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (Antique Copper pictured).
Features
- short handle
- detachable ornate holder
- sliding pour hole
