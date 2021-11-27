crystaliausa.com · 26 mins ago
$12 $20
$1.99 shipping
Use coupon code "TODAYONLY" to save $8 off the list price. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
Tips
- Available in several colors (Antique Copper pictured.)
Features
- hand made
- adjustable coarseness
- includes a mini spoon
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Zwilling J.A. Henckels · 6 days ago
Zwilling Early Black Friday Deals
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $59
Lots of these quality cookware items are at half price or better. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Tips
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Home & Cook · 21 hrs ago
All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Black Friday Sale
Up to 78% off
$8 shipping
Save on fry pans, copper core cookware sets, stainless steel sauce pans, brushed cookware, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
Ends Today
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday Kitchen Specials
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop savings on over 1,100 items including air fryers, bakeware, blenders, cookware sets, home bar items, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer for $49.99. It's a savings of $75.
Sign In or Register