Epic Games Store · 14 mins ago
Crying Suns for PC or Mac (Epic Games)
free

You'd pay $25 at GOG and Steam. Shop Now at Epic Games Store

Features
  • it has a 75% score on Metacritic
  • tactical rogue-like game
  • puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire
  • more than 300 possible story events
  • storyline structured in 6 chapters
  • Expires 1/14/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
