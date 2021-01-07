New
Epic Games Store · 14 mins ago
free
You'd pay $25 at GOG and Steam. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- it has a 75% score on Metacritic
- tactical rogue-like game
- puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire
- more than 300 possible story events
- storyline structured in 6 chapters
Expires 1/14/2021
Published 1 hr ago
