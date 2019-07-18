Today only, Macy's offers the Crux Nonstick Copper 5-Piece Bakeware Set for $39.99. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $12. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under our June mention, $72 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 11x17" and 10x15" baking sheet
- 9x13" cake pan
- 9" round cake pan
- 12-cup muffin pan
Today only, Macy's offers the Crux 14-Piece Cutlery Set for $69.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $21. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $79 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- stamped stainless steel blades
- copper double-riveted handles with matte finish
- 4" paring knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" sharpener
- Six 4.5" steak knives
- kitchen shears
- wooden block with copper accents
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FDA grade and BPA free
- heat resistant to 450°F
- non-stick
- wooden handle
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2.125” top with 1" basket
- 1/16" holes
- Model: BS-S
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 40% to 70% off a selection of home items via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Sign In or Register