One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.



Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now