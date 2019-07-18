New
Ends Today
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Crux Nonstick Copper 12-Cup Muffin Pan
$6 $34
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Crux Nonstick Copper 12-Cup Muffin Pan for $19.99. Coupon code "FLASH" knocks that to $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also $2 under the lowest price we could find for a similar muffin pan.) Buy Now

Features
  • oven-safe to 400°
  • hand-wash only
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register