It's $44 under list price and the best we could find. (It's also cheaper than similar, smaller air fryers we've seen from Macy's.) Buy Now at Macy's
- LED touchscreen control panel
- 6.3-quart crisping tray capacity
- 1700 watt heating system
- Adjustable temperature range from 170°F to 400°F
- Adjustable timer up to 60 minutes with auto shut off
- Cool-touch handle
- Non-slip feet
-
Expires 11/10/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/6-horsepower motor
- filter and pre-filter stages
- timer
- Model: 3410
You'd pay $700 or more for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Honed Silver at this price.
- for rooms up to 310 sq. ft.
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080S/AA
Get this price via coupon code "5111020". It's $85 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In several finishes (Platinum pictured)
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 3 speeds
- auto shut-off
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Staples
- True HEPA filter
- removes airborne particles and germs, such as mold, pollen, smoke, pet dander, dust mites, household, and dust odors
- covers up to 300-feet
- 4-speed control
- timer function
- Model: EE-5067
- UPC: 818767011579
Bag strong savings on over 7,000 men's, women's, home, furniture, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- stack your order to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find today. Most stores are charging $30 or more. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- 6.75" miniature arcade
- 2.75" full color display
- powered via micro USB or 4 AA batteries
That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- includes 300 built-in games
- volume control & 3.5mm headphone jack
- Model: DGUNL-3201
That's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- sodalime glass
- dishwasher safe
Sign In or Register