Macy's · 1 hr ago
Crux 5.3-Quart Digital Air Convection Fryer
$85 $145
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 8 preset options
  • adjustable temperature up to 400°F
  • 60-minute timer
  • digital controls
  • Model: 14720
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
