Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Crux 5.3-Quart Digital Air Convection Fryer
$72 $145
pickup

It's $13 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • 8 preset options
  • adjustable temperature up to 400°F
  • 60-minute timer
  • digital controls
  • Model: 14720
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register