Macy's · 1 hr ago
Crux 5.3-Quart Digital Air Convection Fryer
$72 $145
free shipping

It's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best price we could find today by $73. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 8 preset options
  • adjustable temperature up to 400°F
  • 60-minute timer
  • digital controls
  • Model: 14720
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
