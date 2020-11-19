New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$40 $100
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 1,400-watts
- adjustable temperature range from 170°F to 400°F
- cool-touch handle
- LED touchscreen control panel
Details
Expires 11/29/2020
Related Offers
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Breville Smart Ovens at Amazon
up to 36% off
free shipping
Save on 5 ovens priced from $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Breville 1,800W Smart Oven Convection Toaster for $215.95 (low by $8).
Target · 6 days ago
Target Black Friday Small Kitchen Appliance Deals
up to 50% off
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Kitchen and Cleaning Appliances at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Walmart · 5 days ago
Gourmia 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer
$49
free shipping
That's $44 less than what Kohl's charges for the 6-quart model. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Waffle-Knit Thermal
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $25
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday Watch Deals
At least 50% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Imusa 14" Cast Iron Wok w/ Stainless Steel Handles
$20 $60
free shipping w/ $25
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
Features
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
