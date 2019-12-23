Open Offer in New Tab
Crux 2.6-Quart Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer
$40 $115
free shipping

That's $10 under our May mention, $75 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Orders placed via same-day pickup by December 24 at 3pm local time will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 2.5-Quart frying basket
  • cooking temperatures of up to 400° F
  • digital touchscreen controls
  • automatic shutoff timer
  • Model: 14635
Details
