Macy's · 1 hr ago
Crux 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
$45 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY" to save $155 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Gray.
  • multilayer ceramic nonstick coating reinforced with titanium
  • 3-qt. jumbo cooker, 2-qt. saucepan, and 5-qt. dutch oven, all with lids
  • 8" and 10" fry pans
  • 4 cooking utensils
  • Code "JULY"
  • Expires 7/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
