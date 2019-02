3-quart jumbo cooker with lid

2-quart saucepan with lid

5-quart Dutch oven with lid

8" and 10" fry pans

4 nylon tools

Macy's offers the Crux 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Copper Titanium Cookware Set for. Choose in-storeto avoid the $9.95 hipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $54, although we saw it for $10 less in December. This cookware is oven safe to 500°F and features a nonstick ceramic coating infused with copper and titanium. It includes:: The headline price has been corrected; we apologize for the error.