Crutchfield · 49 mins ago
Save on 75 items
free shipping
Items on offer include Echo Shows, Echo Dots, Nest Cams, digital art frames, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Netgear 27" Meural Canvas II for $399.99 ($100 off).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tile Trackers at Amazon
up to 21% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a selection of tile trackers with prices starting at $23.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Tile Starter Pack (2020) for $39.99 ($10 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
$18 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL certified
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- Model: HS220
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TP-Link Kasa WiFi Smart Plug Lite
$10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- controlled via a Kasa Smart app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- powers any lite-duty device under 12 AMPs
- 2.4GHz wireless
- Model: HS103
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$45 $90
free shipping
It's a savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone or Charcoal (pictured).
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
Crutchfield · 2 hrs ago
Outlet TV Deals at Crutchfield
up to $2,750 off
free shipping
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung 65" Class Q800T 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,563.09 (low by $136).
Crutchfield · 1 day ago
Samsung The Serif 43" 4K HDR UHD QLED Smart TV (2020)
$898 $1,000
free shipping
Save $102 off the list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- ambient mode
- modern I-shaped design
- 100% color volume with Quantum Dot
- NFC technology on TV
- detachable floor stand
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- 120 motion rate
- Model: QN43LS01TAFXZA
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Crutchfield · 2 wks ago
Crutchfield Outlet Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $35
Shop and save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured are the Sony WH-RF400 Wireless TV Headphones with Transmitter (scratch & dent model) for $83.79 ($14 under a new model).
