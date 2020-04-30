Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Crucial P1 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
$60 $69
free shipping

That's the lowest we could find by $9, and a solid price for these specs. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • up to 2000 MB/s sequential read
  • Model: CRCT500P1SSD
