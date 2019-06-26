New
Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers the Crucial MX500 1TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $107.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $91.79. With free shipping, that's $22 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $16 today. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kingston A400 SA400S37/480G 480GB 2.5" SATA III solid state drive
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kingston 480GB A400 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy matches this deal
Features
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/480G
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD
$71 $84
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata 960GB Ultimate SU630 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $83.99. Coupon code "ADA15" cuts that to $71.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a week ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Adata 960GB SSD. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- Read speeds up to 520MB/s
- Write speeds up to 450MB/s
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Seagate 12TB NAS SATA 6Gbps Internal HDD
$306 $360
free shipping
TheKeyKey via Rakuten offers the Seagate IronWolf 12TB 7200 rpm NAS Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive for $359.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $305.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet w/ Office 365
$314 $470
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Microsoft Surface Go 10" 64GB Windows Tablet with a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for $369. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $313.65. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $121. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Ends Today
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
