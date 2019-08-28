Personalize your DealNews Experience
Adorama via Rakuten offers the Crucial MX500 1TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $98.99. Coupon code "AC15" cuts that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Deal ends August 27. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Triple Net Pricing via Newegg offers the SanDisk 240GB SSD Plus 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD for $31.95 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck, although most sellers charge $40 or more.)
Update: The price has increased to $33.99. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
