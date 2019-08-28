New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Crucial MX500 1TB SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$84
free shipping

Adorama via Rakuten offers the Crucial MX500 1TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $98.99. Coupon code "AC15" cuts that to $83.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Deal ends August 27. Buy Now

  • Code "AC15"
  • Expires 8/28/2019
2 comments
Nick White
This item is out of stock.
46 min ago
LeConte8808
Great drive 👍🏻
58 min ago