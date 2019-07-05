New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Crucial 500GB MX500 SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$57 $67
free shipping
Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the the Crucial 500GB MX500 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 3D NAND 2.5" Internal SSD for $66.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $56.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $8). Buy Now
Features
  • read speeds up to 560MB/s
  • write speeds up to 510MB/s
  • AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Model: CT500MX500SSD1
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
