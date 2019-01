aSavings via Rakuten offers the Cross Click Gel Ink Pen in Bright Blue for $16.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to. Plus, you'll earn $1.30 in Rakuten Super Points . (You'll need to be signed into your account.) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a powder coated finish, attached clip, and gift box.