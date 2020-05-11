Open Offer in New Tab
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
Crosley Bound Bluetooth Record Player
$65 $90
free shipping

This road case-inspired turntable costs at least $25 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Guitar Center

Features
  • 33-1/3, 45 & 78 RPM speeds
  • Bluetooth
  • auxiliary input and headphone jack
  • Model: CR6251A
