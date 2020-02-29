Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
ShermansTravel · 25 mins ago
CroisiEurope Cruises 6-Night Luxury Italy River Cruise w/ Excursions in August
from $4,260 for 2 $5,326

That's $1,066 off list and the best price we could find for this luxury cruise of the Canal Bianco. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the MS Michelangelo departs on August 8 from Venice, Italy, with debarkation in Mantua, Italy. (Several other dates are available at this price.)
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by February 29.
Features
  • all meals included (drinks included with meals and at the bar)
  • included excursions to multiple cities in the regions of Veneto, Lombardy, and Emilia-Romagna (headsets included)
  • free coach transfer from Mantua to Venice at the end of the cruise
  • onboard activities, travel assistance, repatriation insurance, and all port fees included
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/29/2020
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Europe
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register