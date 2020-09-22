New
Crocs · 12 mins ago
Crocs Women's Kelli Sandals
$14 $35
free shipping w/ $35

That's $8 under our June mention and beats other store's shipped prices by at least a buck. (If you spend enough to get free shipping, it's the best price by $8.) Buy Now at Crocs

Tips
  • Shipping adds $6.99, or get it free when you spend $35 or more.
  • Available in Navy and in limited sizes in Black
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Shoes Crocs Crocs
Women's Sandals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register