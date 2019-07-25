- Create an Account or Login
Crocs offers its Crocs Unisex Duet Clogs in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.99. That drops to $19.99 in-cart. With $4.99 for shipping, that's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Crocs offers its Crocs Kids' Fun Lab Black Panther Clogs in Grey for $34.99. That drops to $17.49 in-cart. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Crocs offers its Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99. In cart, the price drops to $29.99. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $12 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Today only, Crocs takes 50% off select styles for its Crocs Happy Hour. Shipping adds $4.99, although orders of $34.99 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
At Crocs, buy one pair of select shoes and take 50% off a second pair. (Eligible items are marked; discount will appear in cart.) Shipping adds $4.99, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
