Crocs offer its Crocs Unisex Classic Anchor Print Clogs in Navy/ White or White/ Multi for $40.49. Add to cart to cut the price to $20.24. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Crocs takes an extra 50% off clearance styles. (This discount applies in cart.) Shipping adds $4.99, or spend $34.99 or more for free shipping. Shop Now
Crocs offers its Crocs Unisex Duet Sport Clogs in several colors (Black/ White pictured) for $44.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $22.49. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
