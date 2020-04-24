Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Save on Crocs adults' & kids' shoes across a variety of styles, including clogs, flip flops, slip-ons, and more. Shop Now at Crocs
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $34 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at adidas
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Around 30 of the shoes in this sale are priced under $25. Save on adults' and kids' clogs, flips, slides, and more. Shop Now at Crocs
Save on over 100 men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Crocs
That's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Crocs
Sign In or Register