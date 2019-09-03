Personalize your DealNews Experience
Crocs offers its Crocs Men's Swiftwater Leather Slide Sandals in Khaki/Espresso for $22.49. Add to cart to cut the price to $15.74. With $4.99 for shipping, that's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Crocs takes 30% off sitewide during its Labor Day Sale. (Discount applies in-cart). Plus, it stacks with sale items, already marked up to 50% off. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $34.99 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends September 3. Shop Now
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Crocs Women's Waterproof Chelsea Boots in Black or Dark Camo Green for $18.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $16.14. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and the best price today by $16. Buy Now
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
