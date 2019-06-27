New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$14
free shipping
Crocs via eBay offers the Crocs Men's Swiftwater Deck Flip-Flops in Khaki/Stucco for $13.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Add two pairs to cart and the price will drop to $23.78 for both
- sizes 9 to 13
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Kohl's · 15 hrs ago
Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes
$20 $70
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Croft & Barrow Men's Aldean Ortholite Boat Shoes in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Available in select medium and wide sizes from 7 to 13.
New
Men's Wearhouse · 2 hrs ago
Cole Haan Men's Beckett Oxford Shoes
$60 $140
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Cole Haan Men's Beckett Center Seam Oxford Shoes in Tan or Black for $59.99 with free shipping for Perfect Fit Rewards members. (It's free to join). That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $8 less last September. Buy Now
- most sizes 8 to 12
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Anker PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Outlet
$350 $500
free shipping
AnkerDirect via eBay offers its Anker PowerHouse 120,000mAh Portable Outlet for $499.99. In cart, that falls to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen for this model. (It's also $150 under what Amazon charges.) Buy Now
- 12V car socket
- 110V AC outlet
- four USB ports
