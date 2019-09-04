Personalize your DealNews Experience
Crocs takes 30% off sitewide during its Labor Day Sale. (Discount applies in-cart). Plus, it stacks with sale items, already marked up to 50% off. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $34.99 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends September 3. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals POD-S3.1 Shoes in Core Black/ Night Grey for $50. Add to cart to cut the price to $35. With free shipping, that is $5 under our February mention, and $15 less than buying direct, although most stores charge $70 or more. Buy Now
Rocc Products via Amazon offers the Rocc Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
