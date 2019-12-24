Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker
$45 $100
free shipping

That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 6-quart pot
  • 8 one-touch digital meal settings
  • 4 cook functions
  • Model: SCCPPC600-V1
