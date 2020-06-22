That's $20 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 13 one-touch programs
- recipe book, steaming rack, and serving spoon
- timer
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa still can't pick up the lid or put a fork in it
- Works with any Alexa-enabled device or through the free Alexa app on your phone or tablet
- Wifi connectivity
- Model: 2101704
Award yourself the position of top chef and kit out your kitchen with mixers, blenders, knife sets, grinders, toasters, and all other assortments of culinary must haves. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Save $45 more than the next best price we found when you use coupon code "DADSDAY" at checkout. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem Kohl's Cash June 22 through 28.
- includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, crumb tray, bacon tray, steak tray, rotisserie spit, rack handle, and rotisserie handle
- functions as an air fryer, roaster, broiler, grill, rotisserie, dehydrator, oven, toaster, pizza oven, and slow cooker
- reaches up to 500° F
- 21 presets
- Model: AFO 46045 SS
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Amazon has it for the same price.
- seven functions
- 5-quart ceramic pot
- 14 safety features
- Model: OP101
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob
- 1.5 liter detachable water tank
- 15 bar pressure pump
- detachable drip tray
- features overheat and overpressure protection
- includes a ceramic espresso cup
- Model: CM4695DA-UL
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
