The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Sunbeam has recalled Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker for safety reasons. The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product. The recall applies to about 914,430 units. (In addition, about 28,330 were sold in Canada.)
- Applies to Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge.
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price.
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere.
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Coupon code "SURVIVETHESEASON" makes that the best we've seen at $30 off list. (It's $10 under our May mention.) Buy Now
- record TV for free over the air
- sync media from multiple devices
- free movies from MGM, Warner Brothers, Lionsgate, and more
Save on a selection of physical and digital games, action figures, and hooded mufflers.
- Pictured is Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Standard Edition for PS4 for $19.99 ($18 low).
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now.
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
