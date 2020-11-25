The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Sunbeam has recalled Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker for safety reasons. The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product. The recall applies to about 914,430 units. (In addition, about 28,330 were sold in Canada.) Shop Now