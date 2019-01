BuyBeehive via Rakuten offers the Crock-Pot 3-Quart Round Manual Slow Cooker in Black for $17.59. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. (You'll need to be signed in for it to work.) With, that's the best price we could find by $4, although we saw it for half this price (briefly) last February. It features three heat settings. Deal ends February 4.