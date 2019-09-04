Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Crock-Pot offers its Crock-Pot 20-oz. Lunch Crock Food Warmer in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Add any three to cart and apply coupon code "JACKPOT" for a final price of $33. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention (which included $8 Rakuten points), $11 each, and the best price we could find for this quantity by $33 today. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge Titanium Blade Tomadachi Raintree Chef or Santoku Knife for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
