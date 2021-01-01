New
Cricut · 40 mins ago
50% off + extra 10% off materials
Shop and save 50% off materials; plus, save an additional 10% off orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Cricut
Tips
- Cricut also takes 50% off a wide range of accessories here.
- Shipping starts at $8.
Details
Cafago · 4 days ago
Atomstack 20-Watt Laser Engraver
$225 $399
free shipping
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
Joann Fabric · 22 hrs ago
Joann Fabric Clearance Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of crafting supplies, fabric, and more. Apply code "NEWYEARSFSNM" to bag free shipping. That's a savings of $8. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Tips
- Pictured is the Bernat Baby Blanket 10.5-oz. Yarn for $6.99 ($1 low).
Amazon · 6 days ago
Pentel Arts Oil Pastel 50-Piece Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by a buck, but most stores charge a lot more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Acid-free pastels
- 50 sticks, 49 colors
- Model: PHN-50
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Cricut Explore Air 2 Cutting Machine
$179 $229
free shipping
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in
MintBlue at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock on January 15, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
Features
- cut 100+ different materials
- includes Cricut 12" x 12" Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, & access to Cricut's design software Design Space
- Model: 2003638
