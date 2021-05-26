Cricut Memorial Day Sale: Up to 30% off

New
Cricut · 1 hr ago
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop discounts on machines, up to 30% off Maker materials, and more. Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more when you apply coupon code "MAYSHIP". Shop Now at Cricut
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cricut Easy Press Mini Heat Press Machine
$49 $68
free shipping
That's $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Raspberry.
Features
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cricut Maker Machine
$329 $369
free shipping
It's a buck less than Cricut direct, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Champagne, Blue, or Rose at this price.
Features
- includes rotary blade, fine point blade, fine point pen, two 12" x 12" cutting mats, 50 free ready-to-make projects, and materials for first project
- works with over 300 materials and more than twelve tools
- design apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- docking slot for phone or tablet
- Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Latt Mini Portable Electric Sewing Machine
$49 $90
free shipping
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "PT9CQLFA" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by VVV Tool via Amazon.
Features
- 19 built-in stitches
- 2 speeds
- foot pedal
- measures 12.5" x 6" x 13.5"
- Model: LATT-727
Best Choice Products · 5 days ago
Best Choice Products Folding Multipurpose Craft Station
$100 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SEWING10" to save at least $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- Suitable for sewing with a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials
- 2 rows of pegs, 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space
- Convertible compact side table
- MDF wood build
- Lockable wheels and magnetic door
- 23"x 16"x 31"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wera Kraftform Plus 6-Piece Screwdriver Set
$30 $34
free shipping
That's the best shipped price on these premium screwdrivers by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Each screwdriver is tested at 10,000 volts in a water bath to guarantee safe working standards of 1000 Volts
- Lasertip Slotted and Phillips drive tips
- German engineered
- Wall rack is included
- Model: 05347777001
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Crbron Watercolor Palette w/ Paper Pad
$16 $27
free shipping
Save $11 when you apply coupon code "AR842P98." Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dersert via Amazon.
Features
- 51 watercolors
- 2 refillable water brushes
- 10 watercolor paint papers
- 1 removable mixing palette
- 1 wwatch sheet/tips & tricks
Sign In or Register