It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
A staple for any seamstress or tailor, this kit is $5 under the best shipped price elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
An entire world of crafting is at your fingertips with this machine that's $8 less than what Walmart charges. Buy Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
We couldn't find stock of this item elsewhere; If you add it to a larger order, it'll ship free without the need to venture to the store. Buy Now at Walmart
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Fill your free time and give your vehicle some care and attention, all while saving on any auto essentials you may need. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $13 off list and tied with last month's mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
