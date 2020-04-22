Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cricut Maker Sewing Kit Set
$17 $19
free shippig w/ $35

A staple for any seamstress or tailor, this kit is $5 under the best shipped price elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
  • includes 8" fabric shears, thread snips, seam ripper, pin cushion & pins, measuring tape, and leather thimble
