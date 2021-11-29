You'd pay $30 more for a similar Cricut bundle on Amazon. Buy Now at Cricut
- Cricut Maker, plus blades, mats, materials
- Cuts 300+ materials
- Compatible with 13 tools
- Rotary Blade
- Bluetooth
- Docking slot, USB port & built-in storage
- Free design app
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save up to up to $5 off groceries, up to $70 off security cameras, up to $80 off headphones, $400 off laptops, up to $700 off appliances, up to $700 furniture, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- These are warehouse prices for members only.
The Best Buy Cyber Monday Sale is ongoing, both online and in-store. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with all items at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Use coupon code "AMAZON21" to score a $30 Amazon Gift Card, resulting in a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is not expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
- cuts over 100 materials
- USB port
- includes Cricut 12" x 12" Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, & access to Cricut's design software Design Space
- Model: 2006519
Elsewhere, you'd pay $2 to $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Although price-matched elsewhere, it's $30 under our October mention and an all-time low for this model. It's the best price we could find today by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Mint or Raspberry
- adjustable heat up to 400°
- insulated base
- auto shut-off
- timer
That's $2 under our mention from last November, $27 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- portable trimmer, scoring stylus, spatula, weeder, scraper, pair of scissors, and pair of tweezers
- Model: 2006696
Sign In or Register