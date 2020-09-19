New
Cricut · 2 hrs ago
30% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on Cricut materials, mats, and other accessories. Shop Now at Cricut
- Shipping adds $8, or apply coupon code "SHIPSEP" to get free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Rust-Oleum American Accents 11-oz. Spray Paint
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Metallic at this price.
- for interior or exterior use
- suitable for surfaces including wood, plastic, metal, wicker, plaster, and more
- Model: 327907
Amazon · 2 days ago
CO-Z 110V Heat Press
$158 $231
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HE2HQHOD" for a savings of $73. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- 0 to 500°F temperature range
- 0 to 999-second timer control
- 360° swivel
- LED display
Michaels · 3 wks ago
Online Crafting Classes at Michaels
free
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, journaling, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels
- Sign up online to reserve your spot. Most classes are free of charge.
- most classes are one hour
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Pathfinders Medieval Trebuchet Wooden Kit
$27
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Etailz via Amazon.
- glue included
- capable of hurling a ball of soft modeling clay over 20-ft.
- comes complete w/ all pieces pre-cut & ready to assemble
- Model: PFD-22
