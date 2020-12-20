New
Cricut · 1 hr ago
50% off select materials and accessories
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a wide range of Cricut crafting materials. Shop Now at Cricut
- Shipping adds $8, although orders of $99 orders or more ship for free via coupon code "SHIPDEC".
- Cricut also takes 50% off a wide range of accessories here.
Expires 12/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Cricut Maker Machine
$299 $369
free shipping
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- cuts materials from delicate fabric and paper to matboard and leather
- Model: 2006661
Amazon · 5 days ago
Pentel Arts Oil Pastel 50-Piece Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by a buck, but most stores charge a lot more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Acid-free pastels
- 50 sticks, 49 colors
- Model: PHN-50
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
School & Office Supplies and Craft Items at Amazon
$10 off $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop and save on markers, glue, colored pencils, and much more. Stack your order to over $25 and the extra $10 will be discounted automatically in cart. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers 8-Pack for $5.79. (It's a $5 low before the additional discount.)
Amazon · 5 days ago
Cricut Explore Air 2 Cutting Machine
$179 $229
free shipping
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in
MintBlue at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock on January 15, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- cut 100+ different materials
- includes Cricut 12" x 12" Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, & access to Cricut's design software Design Space
- Model: 2003638
