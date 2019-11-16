Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cricut Easypress Mini
$49 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Jo-Ann and Amazon match this price.
Features
  • compact size
  • three heat settings
  • ceramic coated heat plate
  • insulated safety base
  • auto shut-off
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Crafts Walmart Cricut
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register