New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Cricut Easypress Mini
$49 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Joann charge about the same price.
  • compact size
  • three heat settings
  • ceramic coated heat plate
  • insulated safety base
  • auto shut-off
1 comment
mehamer
If two other stores sell an item at the same price, how is it a "deal?"
4 min ago