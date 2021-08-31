Cricut EasyPress 2 12"x10" Heat Press Machine for $175

Apply code "LABOR" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Green or Raspberry.
- adjustable heat up to 205°
- insulate resting base
- atuo shut-off
That's $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Mint or Raspberry at this price.
- precise temperature control up to 400° F
- insulated safety base and auto-shutoff feature
- advanced heat plate design with ceramic-coated surface
- Model: 2006808
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Craftecorner via Amazon.
- maker can apply up to 4kg of force
- includes 12 exclusive vinyl designs w/ project inspiration & technique book (digital)
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
Apply coupon code "Y5BWWEO2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Peach.
- Sold by Utool Direct via Amazon.
- sanding bands, grinding bits, diamond bits, and more
- 3 speeds from 5,000 to 15,000 RPMs
- USB charging
- Model: CRT01
That's $17 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17 built-in stitches
- jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin
- includes 4 sewing feet, bilingual instructional manual, and CD
- Model: LX3817
It's $12 under what you would pay at your local Jo-Ann Store. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" scissors
- 5" thread snips
- acrylic ruler
- measuring tape
- sewing gauge
- seam ripper
- Model: 154310-1001
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
That's $15 below what you would pay direct from Lovery. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- includes shower gel, bubble bath, bath salt, bath bombs, body scrub, bath puff, and cosmetic bag
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Sign In or Register