Cricut EasyPress 2 12"x10" Heat Press Machine for $175
New
Macy's · 22 mins ago
Cricut EasyPress 2 12"x10" Heat Press Machine
$175 $194
free shipping

Apply code "LABOR" to get the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Green or Raspberry.
Features
  • adjustable heat up to 205°
  • insulate resting base
  • atuo shut-off
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LABOR"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Crafts Macy's Cricut
Kids Activities
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register